2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $92,000

Looking to downsize or for a great starter home? This one's for you! Centrally located, within walking distance to downtown and a city park, this 1 story 2 bed, 1 bath has everything you need! Main floor living, separate and spacious living and dining rooms, a beautiful built in, and a full basement for storage. Walk-up attic could be finished for additional living space. Near new roof, and replacement windows keep utility costs low. A 2 car garage and storage shed round out this property, situated on a large, level double lot. Let us show you today! Give us a call!