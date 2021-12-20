2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $75,000

Be the first to know
Clarinda sophomore Andi Woods finished third overall with a 384 series in leading the Cardinal girls bowling team to a runner-up finish at the…
Thursday Scoreboard
Clarinda sophomore Kaden Whipp won the 106 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a fourth place team finish at the Riverside Wrestling Invitat…
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the final period a…
The Shenandoah boys bowling team outscored Clarinda by 61 pins in the final baker game Monday, Dec. 13, to come back and win by 26, 2,777-2,75…
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf’s double-double helped lead the Fillies to their fifth straight victory, 54-38, over Clarinda Monday, …
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – For the second time in as many matches, Thursday, Dec. 9, the Clarinda bowling teams earned a home sweep against a Hawkeye 10 Confe…
Saturday Scoreboard