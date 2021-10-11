1306 W Thomas Avenue in Shenandoah is a fixer upper just waiting for some TLC and personal touches to make this house your own. The house has a large living room, dining room/kitchen combo, 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath all on the main floor. The roof was new in 2012 on the house and garage, furnace and water heater were new in 2019. The large garage has all kinds of possibilities. Don't miss out on this property, contact your favorite agent today.
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $45,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Foregoing a career in their family coal mine, two Clarinda brothers climbed to the pinnacle of national fame as vaudeville entertainers.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
- Updated
Clarinda Regional Health Center saw an increase in its net equity over the last year despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Jane Stimson addressed the Page County Board of Supervisors Sept. 28 requesting the county study the drafting of an ordinance to regulate sola…
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals bounced back in a big way and claimed the Page County Super Bowl title for the fourth consecutive season w…
- Updated
Page County recently joined a research program organized by Iowa State University to study a road surfacing method that is popular in Europe a…
- Updated
SHENANDOAH – For the second year in a row Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley crossed the finish line in the top spot at the Shenandoah Cross Country In…
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
A highly contested race for two seats on the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors highlights the local ballot for the Nov. 2 …