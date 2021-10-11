 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $45,000

1306 W Thomas Avenue in Shenandoah is a fixer upper just waiting for some TLC and personal touches to make this house your own. The house has a large living room, dining room/kitchen combo, 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath all on the main floor. The roof was new in 2012 on the house and garage, furnace and water heater were new in 2019. The large garage has all kinds of possibilities. Don't miss out on this property, contact your favorite agent today.

