2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $22,500

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – For the second time in as many matches, Thursday, Dec. 9, the Clarinda bowling teams earned a home sweep against a Hawkeye 10 Confe…
Clarinda sophomore Andi Woods finished third overall with a 384 series in leading the Cardinal girls bowling team to a runner-up finish at the…
Saturday Scoreboard
Friday Scoreboard
Clarinda sophomore Kaden Whipp won the 106 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a fourth place team finish at the Riverside Wrestling Invitat…
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf’s double-double helped lead the Fillies to their fifth straight victory, 54-38, over Clarinda Monday, …
(Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in the Clarinda Herald-Journal in 2016 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the fire. …
The Shenandoah boys bowling team outscored Clarinda by 61 pins in the final baker game Monday, Dec. 13, to come back and win by 26, 2,777-2,75…
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the final period a…
The Clarinda girls basketball team trimmed a double digit halftime deficit down to five in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but could…