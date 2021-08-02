 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $120,000

  Updated
This is the home you have been waiting for! Welcoming front deck with great Curb Appeal leads you into the Large open updated kitchen that flows to the living room. Large window for lots of natural light. Two large bedrooms with updated 1 1/2 baths and laundry on main floor! Sliding glass doors opens to the deck that looks over the backyard. Lighting on deck for night time convenience. A full Thrasher system has been install in the basement and comes with warranty. Call to see this great house!

