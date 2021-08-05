2 Bedroom Home in Shambaugh - $49,900

former missionary church converted into a home on a 75x295 lot with a park like backyard. There is 2488 sq.ft. on the main floor with lots of possibilities. A full basement that has had some water problems that have been repaired but some of the sheet rock needs work. This is a very solid property. Shambaugh has public swere and water and is just a quick 5 minute drive from the county seat town of Clarinda on US Hwy 71.