2 Bedroom Home in New Market - $99,000

This home on a nice sized lot is perfect for someone seeking a well taken care of property in the cozy town of New Market, IA! There's a nice sized deck with space for patio furniture. Great space in the kitchen that's ready for your personal touch! Large basement with a full bath (jacuzzi tub, shower stall, built in vanity, sink and toilet). The potential expands in the basement with the possibility to add more bedrooms and living room. Mature landscaping, vinyl siding, 2 car attached garage, handicap accessible ramps, and a new A/C installed 2020! Make it yours today!