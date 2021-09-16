Well kept two bedroom home with lots of upgrades! This home features a nicely sized two car attached garage which leads right in to the spacious main floor laundry room. Also on the main floor you will find one bedroom that is attached to the full bathroom, & a spacious dining room & living room that features beautiful wood work and pocket doors. Upstairs offers the second bedroom as well as unfinished attic space that could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. This home has a durable metal roof, newer hvac, a new electric water heater, new windows, & new siding!
2 Bedroom Home in College Springs - $74,500
