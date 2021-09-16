2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $89,500

Extremely well kept 2 bedroom home on a large lot! This home has had a ton of improvements over the years including a brand new furnace and AC in 2020, a new water heater, newer windows, and a new roof in 2017. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room & dining room and the kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space. Both bedrooms upstairs are good in size and the master offers two huge walk in closets! New carpet has been installed through most of the home as well! The full basement is clean and offers tons of room for storage or extra square footage! The back deck looks out over the spacious yard and there is also an 18X24 detached garage with a metal roof!