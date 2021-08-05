 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $84,500

Spacious two bedroom home with a nicely sized yard and an attached garage! This home has been very well maintained, in recent years new flooring has been installed, the bathtub has been converted to a tub/shower combo, & the sewer has been replaced! The kitchen has been updated and has a nice eat-in area that flows in to the living room. The garage offers space for you car as well as room for additional storage!

