 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $79,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $79,900

Cute two-bedroom home on a spacious lot. This home offers a nicely remodeled kitchen with tons of cabinet space & an island, it is also open to the dining area! The two bedrooms are located on each side of the large jack and jill bathroom that also houses the laundry area. Also, new in 2021, are the windows; flooring & paint throughout. The 24x24 detached garage is conveniently located just steps away from the kitchen entry. This would be a great starter home or a great investment property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $189,500

5 Bedroom Home in Villisca - $189,500

  • Updated

Spacious ranch style home located on a large lot with a nice country setting! The kitchen in this home has been beautifully remodeled with cus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics