2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $74,900

Well maintained compact 2 bedroom home with large 2 car detached garage sitting on a well landscaped large lot. Home has a wonderful use of space with a beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy time on the covered deck and breezeway looking out over the back yard.

