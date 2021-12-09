2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $74,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
(Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in the Clarinda Herald-Journal in 2016 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the fire. …
CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team bounced back the way good teams should bounce back from a tough loss in a 63-47 home win over St.…
The Clarinda Cardinals had four individual champions and were crowned the overall champion at the Coach Riley Wrestling Invitational Saturday,…
Saturday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
Nominations are now being accepted for the Spirit of Clarinda Award presented by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Nominations are due by Frid…
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinal wrestling team opened up the season with a pair of convincing dual wins 66-6 over Griswold and 63-12 over Mar…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda girls basketball team did a pretty good job rallying from an early St. Albert run Friday, Dec. 3, in the Hawkeye 10 Co…
The Clarinda girls basketball team beat Red Oak 52-23 for the Cardinals’ first win over the Tigers since 2012, while the Clarinda boys dropped…