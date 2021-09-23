Cute 2-bedroom home on a corner lot. This home features original hardwood floors through out the spacious living room and dining room and the kitchen has been updated in recent years with new cabinets. Upstairs you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as the full bathroom. Most of the windows have been replaced in the home and the roof is newer as well.
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $69,500
