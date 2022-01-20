 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $57,000

2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $57,000

Presenting the Baier Home! This adorable, 2 bed 1 bath home in Clarinda is move in ready and has been well maintained. The house sits on a corner lot with great space and features many updates. All appliances are included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular