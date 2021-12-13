2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $249,500

Absolutely beautiful two-bedroom low maintenance condo! This newly built home features an open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom offers a spacious master bathroom with a walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, and laundry area! You will also find another full guest bathroom and spacious guest bedroom on the main floor. The basement has been recently finished and features another full bathroom, a huge family room, & a wet bar with an under-counter refrigerator! The storage room has plenty of room for all your extras and the top-of-the-line gun safe will stay. Topping off this amazing condo you will find a spacious two car garage and a furnished covered patio!