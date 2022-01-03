 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $199,900

  • Updated
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo style home on nice lot. This home has a full basement with 9 ft. ceilings, ready for you to add your finishing touches to. A double attached garage is a great feature. The main area of the home has a great room feel. The master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet top off this quality home.

