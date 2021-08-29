Extremely solid 3 bedroom brick home located on a quiet street!! The oversized two car attached garage leads in to the 4-seasons breezeway where you can comfortably enjoy all the seasons! The breezeway conveniently connects to the kitchen and the main floor laundry room! The garage also has a separate work shop room to store all of your tools and projects. Inside you will find a spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinetry, two nicely sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to be customized to whatever your family needs and could potentially offer another bedroom as well as a 2nd family room and their is 3/4 bathroom. There is also plenty of storage space available in the utility room! This home has been very well maintained and will make a great home for the new owners!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $189,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were several new faces to greet students Aug. 25 as Clarinda started classes for the 2021-2022 school year.
The high school football season begins Friday and three of the four teams in the Page County Newspapers coverage area will open the season at home.
Prior to heading back to school, three Clarinda children took time out of their summer vacation to give back to their community.
Justin Dammann of Clarinda spoke to the Page County Board of Supervisors Aug. 17 about the possibility of cultivating a long-term agreement re…
- Updated
CLARINDA - The Clarinda Cardinals opened their volleyball season and the Jess Doyle era as head coach with a 3-0 win over Lenox and then a 3-1…
Friday Scoreboard
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
The 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, in Clarinda.
- Updated
Saturday Scoreboard
Page County is capitalizing on American Rescue Plan funding in order to proceed with two important improvement projects.