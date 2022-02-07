Extremely solid 3 bedroom brick home located on a quiet street!! The oversized two car attached garage leads in to the 4-seasons breezeway where you can comfortably enjoy all the seasons! The breezeway conveniently connects to the kitchen and the main floor laundry room! The garage also has a separate work shop room to store all of your tools and projects. Inside you will find a spacious living room and dining room with built in cabinetry, two nicely sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to be customized to whatever your family needs and could potentially offer another bedroom as well as a 2nd family room and their is 3/4 bathroom. There is also plenty of storage space available in the utility room! This home has been very well maintained and will make a great home for the new owners!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $179,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A unique experience is coming Friday for the Clarinda boys basketball team.
With COVID-19 websites shutting down, state public health officials are changing coronavirus reporting
Clarinda sophomore Amelia Hesse poured in 22 points, leading the Cardinals to a 49-41 home win over East Union Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Interest is growing to fill the vacant seat on the Clarinda City Council created by the election of Craig Hill as mayor.
The Whitmore Family and PCSB Bank made very generous donations to Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC) for Clarinda Regional Health Center’s “Ex…
Thursday Scoreboard
The resignation of Clarinda Community School District Superintendent Chris Bergman was accepted by the Board of Education during a meeting Jan. 26.
Tuesday Scoreboard
Among the FY2023 budget proposals for the county departments reviewed by the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 21 was the budget for th…
The Page County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Lyle Palmer worked through the Page County Sheriff’s Department fiscal year 2023 budget durin…