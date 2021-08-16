Sitting on over 4 acres just East of Clarinda, this home features a master bedroom with an attached full bathroom, a spacious living room, and the upstairs bonus room could be another large bedroom or a nice office space! This property is completely move-in ready, new flooring has been installed throughout, the cabinets and walls have been freshly painted, and new light fixtures have also just been installed. This home offers great deck space with a good portion of it being screened in! There is also a 20 X 20 detached garage & a 20 X 25 lean to shed to store all of your outdoor items. This property is close to town and is about one mile off of the hwy! If you want to enjoy a quiet country living this could be the house for you!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $159,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Relationships are a main part of the life and work of Tom (H.T.) Adams as he gets ready for the school year as Clarinda’s new activities director.
Clarinda senior Michael Shull has picked up his second all-state selection of the summer.
A Clarinda High School course selection guide for the 2021-2022 term was approved by the Board of Education during a special meeting Aug. 5.
Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently participated in livestock judging contests at area county fairs this summer.
The Clarinda A’s swept the MINK League Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, released Wednesday, Aug. 11, by the league.
Additional funding has been approved for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council by the Page County Board of Supervisors.
Clarinda senior Paige Millikan can rest a little easier as her senior year starts now that she has her college decision out of the way.
Historian Kathy Wilson will bring her program “Fashions to Die For” to the Lied Public Library in Clarinda at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
- Updated
After no objections were raised during a public hearing July 28, the Clarinda City Council finalized the transfer of two lots to the Clarinda …
Lisa Hull is nearing the completion of her four-year term as the first female mayor of Clarinda. Hull took office Jan. 1, 2018, after previous…