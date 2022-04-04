2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $130,000

This two bedroom home has a large living room and updated bathroom on the main level. Basement is partially finished with a half bath and 4-person sauna. This house is perfect for a family just starting out or a couple downsizing. The attached two car garage means never having to battle the elements and it's close proximity to the school means the kids or grandkids can walk home. Large corner lot gives the new owners lots of room to garden or have family gatherings. Don't forget the additional one car garage to store the lawn mower, gardening tools, motorcycle or that classic car that only comes out when the sun does. The house is ready for its new owners to move right in, make your appointment today.