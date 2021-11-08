Charming bungalow style home with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of living space! This family home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen and dining area! The kitchen also features a large breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space! Also, on the main floor you will find two bedrooms, one of which has an additional room for a large walk-in closet, nursery, or an office! The main bathroom has been nicely updated and there is additional area for storage just off the kitchen. The full and mostly finished basement offers two more potential bedrooms, a nice sized family room, another Â¾ bathroom, and a laundry area that has a sink and an additional refrigerator. This home also has a nice deck overlooking the large and fenced in backyard as well as a one car garage. Located on a quiet street, this family home is move-in ready!!
2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $119,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
All results listed are unofficial prior to the Page County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
More than 130 Clarinda student athletes were recognized at the Clarinda High School Fall Athletic Banquet Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Clarinda Hig…
A career statistical volleyball leaderboard for Page County Newspapers schools has been made.
FORT DODGE – The Clarinda girls cross country team placed eighth at the Class 2A state meet -- the highest state finish in school history -- S…
In the only contested race on the ballot in Clarinda, voters in the Nov. 2 city/school general election will be filling two at-large seats on …
In the city portion of the Nov. 2 general election, Clarinda voters will be tasked with selecting a new mayor and filling two seats on the Cla…
Celebrating 125 years of God’s Grace on Sunday, Nov. 7, will be St Paul Lutheran Church of rural Clarinda.
Page County has joined more than 20 other Iowa counties in passing resolutions supporting the protection of the Second Amendment to the United…
Clarinda senior Logan Green has been named the Defensive MVP of Class 2A District 8.
Tom Hanks’ best acting partner may be an inanimate object.