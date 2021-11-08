2 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $119,500

Charming bungalow style home with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of living space! This family home features a spacious living room with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen and dining area! The kitchen also features a large breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space! Also, on the main floor you will find two bedrooms, one of which has an additional room for a large walk-in closet, nursery, or an office! The main bathroom has been nicely updated and there is additional area for storage just off the kitchen. The full and mostly finished basement offers two more potential bedrooms, a nice sized family room, another Â¾ bathroom, and a laundry area that has a sink and an additional refrigerator. This home also has a nice deck overlooking the large and fenced in backyard as well as a one car garage. Located on a quiet street, this family home is move-in ready!!