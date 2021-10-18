Presenting the Blach home! Here is your chance to own a cost-efficient acreage with country views! This property is priced to sell and is ready for your TLC to make it your own. Sitting on a little over an acre includes the house, a utility shed, and a workshop with an attic for storage. The house has a whopping 2,693 square foot layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Newer shingles and siding can be seen on the home. Improvements include a new septic system installed in 2019, PEX waterlines installed in 2020, and several tankless water heaters recently installed. Enjoy the quiet country life on one of the 2 decks to the property, or head inside during colder months and enjoy the fireplace in the living room.
2 Bedroom Home in Braddyville - $67,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
One of the first signs of fall in Clarinda is the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival.
A set of three incumbents are running unopposed in their bids for re-election to the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Directors in the…
- Updated
The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.
- Updated
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team did something Thursday, Oct. 7, that they haven’t done in more than a decade: beat Harlan.
Linda McCann will bring her knowledge of Iowa’s history to libraries in Page County during October.
Residents may soon be able to operate ATVs and UTVs on county gravel roads if a proposed ordinance passes.
Cross country teams across the state now know where they will travel for their state qualifying meet.
The Clarinda volleyball team dropped its regular season home finale 3-2 Tuesday, Oct. 12, against East Mills.