2 Bedroom Home in Braddyville - $67,000

Presenting the Blach home! Here is your chance to own a cost-efficient acreage with country views! This property is priced to sell and is ready for your TLC to make it your own. Sitting on a little over an acre includes the house, a utility shed, and a workshop with an attic for storage. The house has a whopping 2,693 square foot layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Newer shingles and siding can be seen on the home. Improvements include a new septic system installed in 2019, PEX waterlines installed in 2020, and several tankless water heaters recently installed. Enjoy the quiet country life on one of the 2 decks to the property, or head inside during colder months and enjoy the fireplace in the living room.