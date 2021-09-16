2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $65,000

 Skip to main content
Acreage in a great location at the edge of town with +/-5.7 acres, 2-4 bedroom home with one full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room, enclosed porch, detached garage and concrete patio. Large fenced yard with garden spots and several fruit trees (apples, pears and peaches). This property has fenced pasture land good for livestock (horses or calves) It has 2 pole barns with lean-tos attached. City water, city sewer, city natural gas and small well with pump. Property is being sold "as is". SALE PENDING

