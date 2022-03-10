 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $64,900

Cute 2 bedroom, one bath bungalow home with detached 20 x 16 garage. This home consists of living room, kitchen, 2 bedroom and one full bath. Nice back yard and patio area. Newer roof and newer windows.

