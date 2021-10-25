MOTIVATED SELLERS Preferred Properties presents the Savala Home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath property is located in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of town. The home appears to have good bones and is ready for your TLC for a great potential to earn equity! Improvements include a new roof and gutter system put on the house in 2019. The 2-car detached garage at the end of the private driveway was built in 2000 and provides ample space for parking or tinkering. Overlooking the large backyard is a deck that would provide for great entertainment in the warmer months. Call today on this great investment opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $59,900
