2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $59,900

MOTIVATED SELLERS Preferred Properties presents the Savala Home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath property is located in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of town. The home appears to have good bones and is ready for your TLC for a great potential to earn equity! Improvements include a new roof and gutter system put on the house in 2019. The 2-car detached garage at the end of the private driveway was built in 2000 and provides ample space for parking or tinkering. Overlooking the large backyard is a deck that would provide for great entertainment in the warmer months. Call today on this great investment opportunity!