Check out this charming move-in ready ranch home! This home features a newer roof, vinyl siding, windows, and front porch. The wonderful backyard features a garden/tool shed and mature shrubs and flowers. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, and lots of extra storage space on the back porch/mudroom. You will love the space this home has to offer. Come take a look today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $47,500
