 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $42,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $42,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $42,500

Charming two-plus bedroom, one bath features beautiful woodwork, built-in china cabinet and original hardwood floors. With new water heater, steps, refrigerator, fresh paint and newer roof this home is ready for you to settle in! Just picture yourself relaxing on that quaint front porch. Call today to take a look! **Price Reduced**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics