 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $32,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $32,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $32,900

Affordable two bedroom, one bath with large car-port, storage shed, basement, two enclosed porches, and large back yard with privacy fence. Why not own for less than rent? Great starter home or investment property - take a look! Call today to schedule a showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics