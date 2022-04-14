 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $52,900

Affordably priced one bedroom, two bath home has been very well maintained. Features include beautiful original woodwork, enclosed front porch, back deck, single-car garage and included range and dishwasher. Basement is ready to finish to suit your needs. Call today to take a look! Status Update: **Sale Pending**

