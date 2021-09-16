 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $34,900

Great business opportunity! This commercial/residential property is conveniently located on a busy Main Street corner. Features beautiful mural and updated privacy fencing. With many recent improvements, it offers endless possibilities! Unfinished upper level living area. Full basement offers ample storage. This location has plenty of parking for customers and tenants. Call to take a look today!

