 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

0 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

  • Updated
0 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $99,500

Just think of the possibilities: ranch-style with full finished basement situated on two large (corner) lots was formerly used as a duplex and daycare facility. Features include new windows and vinyl flooring, storage shed, and included dishwasher/range/washer/dryer. Perfect investment property, home, or rental...call today to take a look!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics