 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $80,000

0 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $80,000

Just think of the possibilities: ranch-style with full finished basement situated on two large (corner) lots was formerly used as a duplex and daycare facility. Features include new windows and vinyl flooring, storage shed, and included dishwasher/range/washer/dryer. Perfect investment property, home, or rental...call today to take a look! **Price Reduced**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods takes 3rd at CBTJ Tournament

Woods takes 3rd at CBTJ Tournament

Clarinda sophomore Andi Woods finished third overall with a 384 series in leading the Cardinal girls bowling team to a runner-up finish at the…